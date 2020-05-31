Governor Cuomo Announces Dentists Can Reopen Statewide Tomorrow and Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress During Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic
Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Dentistry can be found here
Confirms 1,110 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 370,770; New Cases in 45 Counties
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York dentists can reopen statewide tomorrow. Dentists' offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are all declining as of yesterday.
"The reduction in New York's new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were," Governor Cuomo said. "We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don't backslide. I am also authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them."
We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state.
The Governor also confirmed 1,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 370,770 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 370,770 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
1,860
17
Allegany
45
0
Broome
566
5
Cattaraugus
88
1
Cayuga
91
1
Chautauqua
84
1
Chemung
137
0
Chenango
133
1
Clinton
95
0
Columbia
387
4
Cortland
41
0
Delaware
79
0
Dutchess
3,909
10
Erie
6,070
56
Essex
37
1
Franklin
22
0
Fulton
208
1
Genesee
202
2
Greene
238
0
Hamilton
5
0
Herkimer
108
1
Jefferson
74
0
Lewis
20
0
Livingston
119
1
Madison
316
5
Monroe
2,942
33
Montgomery
91
2
Nassau
40,396
89
Niagara
1,037
17
NYC
203,303
552
Oneida
1,027
21
Onondaga
2,170
37
Ontario
207
1
Orange
10,406
17
Orleans
229
1
Oswego
109
1
Otsego
72
1
Putnam
1,252
4
Rensselaer
491
5
Rockland
13,151
23
Saratoga
480
3
Schenectady
689
3
Schoharie
50
0
Schuyler
11
0
Seneca
58
0
St. Lawrence
204
2
Steuben
241
0
Suffolk
39,643
111
Sullivan
1,387
12
Tioga
130
2
Tompkins
164
3
Ulster
1,685
7
Warren
255
0
Washington
235
0
Wayne
115
2
Westchester
33,481
52
Wyoming
86
2
Yates
39
0
