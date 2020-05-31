May 31, 2020
Governor Cuomo Announces Dentists Can Reopen Statewide Tomorrow and Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress During Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Dentistry can be found here

Confirms 1,110 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 370,770; New Cases in 45 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York dentists can reopen statewide tomorrow. Dentists' offices will be subject to state guidance on best practices for safety and social distancing. The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New cases, hospitalizations, intubations and deaths are all declining as of yesterday.

"The reduction in New York's new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics represent tremendous progress from where we were," Governor Cuomo said. "We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we don't backslide. I am also authorizing dentists to resume their practices statewide starting tomorrow as long as they follow health and safety guidelines that the state is laying out and that we have been discussing with them."

We have gone through hell and back -- we are on the other side and it's a lesson for all of us, and we need to stay vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

The Governor also confirmed 1,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 370,770 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 370,770 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

1,860

17

Allegany

45

0

Broome

566

5

Cattaraugus

88

1

Cayuga

91

1

Chautauqua

84

1

Chemung

137

0

Chenango

133

1

Clinton

95

0

Columbia

387

4

Cortland

41

0

Delaware

79

0

Dutchess

3,909

10

Erie

6,070

56

Essex

37

1

Franklin

22

0

Fulton

208

1

Genesee

202

2

Greene

238

0

Hamilton

5

0

Herkimer

108

1

Jefferson

74

0

Lewis

20

0

Livingston

119

1

Madison

316

5

Monroe

2,942

33

Montgomery

91

2

Nassau

40,396

89

Niagara

1,037

17

NYC

203,303

552

Oneida

1,027

21

Onondaga

2,170

37

Ontario

207

1

Orange

10,406

17

Orleans

229

1

Oswego

109

1

Otsego

72

1

Putnam

1,252

4

Rensselaer

491

5

Rockland

13,151

23

Saratoga

480

3

Schenectady

689

3

Schoharie

50

0

Schuyler

11

0

Seneca

58

0

St. Lawrence

204

2

Steuben

241

0

Suffolk

39,643

111

Sullivan

1,387

12

Tioga

130

2

Tompkins

164

3

Ulster

1,685

7

Warren

255

0

Washington

235

0

Wayne

115

2

Westchester

33,481

52

Wyoming

86

2

Yates

39

0

