Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Outlines Additional Guidelines for Phased Plan to Re-open New York
Announces Creation of New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board
Confirms 3,110 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 295,106; New Cases in 44 Counties
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today outlined additional guidelines for the phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis. Each region of the state - Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, Long Island, Southern Tier and Western New York - must follow these guidelines as part of the re-opening plan.
- CDC Guidelines: Based on CDC recommendations, once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate they may begin a phased re-opening.
- Industries: Businesses in each region will re-open in phases. Phase one will include opening construction and manufacturing functions with low risk. Phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level. Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.
- Business Precautions: Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.
- Building Health Care Capacity: To maintain the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume.
- Testing Regimen: Regions must implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a known COVID-positive person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers. Regions must maintain an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population and must fully advertise where and how people can get tested. The region must also use the collected data to track and trace the spread of the virus.
- Tracing System: There must be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. The region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan.
- Isolation Facilities: Regions must present plans to have rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate.
- Regional Coordination: Regions must coordinate the re-opening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions.
- Re-imagining Tele-Medicine
- Re-imagining Tele-Education
- Regional Control Rooms: Each region must appoint an oversight institution as its control room to monitor regional indicators during the phased re-opening, including hospital capacity, rate of infection, PPE burn rate and businesses.
- Protect and Respect Essential Workers: Regions must continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers.
Governor Cuomo also announced the creation of the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board to help guide the state's re-opening strategy. The advisory board will be chaired by Former Secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state. A list of the members of the advisory board is available here.
"We've come up with a phased plan to re-open New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process," Governor Cuomo said. "We have to be smart about this - emotions can't drive our re-opening process - and we've come up with factual data points that each region must monitor as they begin to re-open. We've also created a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state to help guide this process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal."
Finally, the Governor confirmed 3,110 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 295,106 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 295,106 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
1,009
30
Allegany
35
0
Broome
266
5
Cattaraugus
45
0
Cayuga
48
0
Chautauqua
30
0
Chemung
113
5
Chenango
95
0
Clinton
59
0
Columbia
154
8
Cortland
28
0
Delaware
59
1
Dutchess
2,817
24
Erie
3,089
68
Essex
26
2
Franklin
14
0
Fulton
66
4
Genesee
149
1
Greene
112
1
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
58
0
Jefferson
60
0
Lewis
9
0
Livingston
65
3
Madison
126
2
Monroe
1,371
40
Montgomery
49
2
Nassau
35,085
220
Niagara
386
8
NYC
162,338
1,849
Oneida
411
14
Onondaga
742
16
Ontario
90
4
Orange
8,374
136
Orleans
80
0
Oswego
63
2
Otsego
65
3
Putnam
932
7
Rensselaer
250
4
Rockland
11,453
87
Saratoga
343
7
Schenectady
469
12
Schoharie
38
3
Schuyler
7
0
Seneca
38
0
St. Lawrence
170
1
Steuben
210
1
Suffolk
32,724
254
Sullivan
769
21
Tioga
82
11
Tompkins
126
0
Ulster
1,230
11
Warren
150
3
Washington
131
1
Wayne
70
1
Westchester
28,245
238
Wyoming
63
0
Yates
17
0
