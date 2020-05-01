Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Announces Schools and College Facilities Statewide Will Remain Closed for the Rest of the Academic Year
Directs Schools and Colleges to Create Re-Opening Plans that Re-Imagine Facilities to Be Approved by the State
State is Partnering with Kate Spade New York Foundation and Crisis Text Line to Provide 24/7 Emotional Support Service for Frontline Workers; Workers Can Text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741
Department of Financial Services to Require New York State-Regulated Health Insurers to Waive Out-of-Pocket Costs for Mental Health Services for Frontline Essential Workers
Announces New Targeted Efforts to Further Reduce Number of New Hospitalizations per Day
Five New Drive-Through Testing Facilities Now Open in Monroe, Erie, Broome, Niagara and Oneida Counties
Confirms 3,942 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 308,314; New Cases in 48 Counties
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced all K-12 schools and college facilities statewide will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and will continue to provide distance learning during that time. The schools will also be required to continue meal programs and child care services for essential workers. The state will make a decision about summer school programming by the end of May.
Governor Cuomo is also directing all schools and colleges to create re-opening plans that re-imagine school facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These plans should consider how schools can monitor the spread of COVID-19; how to reinforce student safety; when and how to resume extracurricular activities; protocols for special student populations; steps to ensure student mental health; alternative academic calendars; among other considerations. All plans will be reviewed and approved by the state.
The Governor also announced the state is partnering with the Kate Spade New York Foundation and Crisis Text Line to provide a 24/7 emotional support service for frontline health care workers. Those workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access these emotional support services.
The Governor also announced that the State Department of Financial Services will require New York State-regulated health insurers to waive cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, for in-network mental health services for New York's frontline essential workers during COVID-19. DFS will also issue an emergency regulation to prohibit insurers from imposing cost-sharing for telehealth and in-person mental health services rendered by in-network providers on an outpatient basis to frontline essential workers eligible to be tested at one of the State's drive through or walk in COVID-19 testing sites.
All schools and colleges will continue to provide distance learning, meal delivery and child care services for the remainder of the school year.
The Governor also announced new targeted efforts to further reduce the number of new hospitalizations per day, which has remained steady at approximately 1,000 over the last several day. This new effort will gather additional information and data from hospitals about the individuals who are being hospitalized for COVID-19, including if they are essential workers, where they work, how they commute, where they live and other demographics. This specific information and data from the hospitals will be used to come up with a new strategy more tailored to the reduction of new daily hospitalizations.
The Governor also announced five new drive-through testing facilities have opened and are now accepting patients in Monroe, Erie, Broome, Niagara and Oneida Counties. Residents who would like to be tested at these facilities must make an appointment by calling 888-364-3065 or online at covid19screening.health.ny.gov. Information about the location of these new facilities is located below:
- Niagara County: Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132
- Erie County: Buffalo Sabres Lot, 125 Perry Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
- Broome County: Binghamton University - Event Center (Lot F/F3)
- Monroe County: Monroe County Community College, 1000 E Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14623, Lot G
- Oneida County: Griffiss International Airport, 592 Hanger Road, Rome NY, 13441
"It's critical that we protect our students from this virus, and given the current circumstances we are in we do not think it is possible to put the necessary precautions in place that would allow us to re-open schools this academic year," Governor Cuomo said. "All schools and colleges will continue to provide distance learning, meal delivery and child care services for the remainder of the school year. And in the meantime, we want schools to start developing a plan to re-open with new protocols that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything that we have learned from this pandemic. This has been a hardship on everyone, but our educators across the state have done a phenomenal job stepping up to make the best of this situation."
Finally, the Governor confirmed 3,942 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 308,314 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 308,314 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
1,204
39
Allegany
35
0
Broome
299
15
Cattaraugus
49
2
Cayuga
51
3
Chautauqua
35
2
Chemung
123
1
Chenango
99
1
Clinton
61
2
Columbia
202
32
Cortland
28
0
Delaware
61
0
Dutchess
3,002
48
Erie
3,481
162
Essex
28
0
Franklin
15
0
Fulton
75
4
Genesee
154
1
Greene
139
8
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
60
2
Jefferson
61
0
Lewis
9
0
Livingston
73
4
Madison
139
8
Monroe
1,478
37
Montgomery
54
1
Nassau
36,161
307
Niagara
440
20
NYC
169,690
2,212
Oneida
451
12
Onondaga
860
28
Ontario
91
1
Orange
8,751
101
Orleans
92
3
Oswego
64
1
Otsego
67
0
Putnam
990
20
Rensselaer
298
11
Rockland
11,812
104
Saratoga
358
4
Schenectady
514
13
Schoharie
43
1
Schuyler
7
0
Seneca
41
2
St. Lawrence
176
3
Steuben
216
0
Suffolk
34,037
373
Sullivan
880
42
Tioga
90
2
Tompkins
128
0
Ulster
1,298
19
Warren
182
6
Washington
170
22
Wayne
71
0
Westchester
29,232
262
Wyoming
68
1
Yates
18
0
Next Section
Continue