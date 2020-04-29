Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Governor Cuomo Announces 35 Counties Approved to Resume Elective Outpatient Treatments
New York State is Now Conducting Average of 30,000 Diagnostic Tests Per Day
Results of FDNY and NYPD Antibody Testing Study Show 17.1 Percent of FDNY and 10.5 Percent of NYPD Have Antibodies
State is Expanding Antibody Testing Today for 1,000 Transit Workers
Directs MTA to Issue Full Plan by Tomorrow on How to Clean and Disinfect Every Train, Every Night
Confirms 4,585 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 299,691; New Cases in 46 Counties
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 35 counties have been approved to resume elective outpatient treatments. The Governor previously announced that the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term. The counties now eligible are: Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.
Governor Cuomo also announced New York State is now conducting an average of 30,000 diagnostic tests for COVID-19 per day. Last week, the Governor announced the state will work with the federal government to double New York's testing capacity from 20,000 tests per day to 40,000 tests per day over several weeks.
The Governor also announced the results of the state's FDNY and NYPD antibody testing survey that tested 1,000 New York City Fire Department officers and 1,000 New York City Police Department officers from across all five boroughs. The preliminary results show 17.1 percent of FDNY officers and EMTs have COVID-19 antibodies and 10.5 percent of NYPD officers have COVID-19 antibodies. The state will be conducting further antibody analysis and surveys by race and gender in the future.
The Governor also announced the state is testing today 1,000 transit workers for antibodies to further determine the spread of infections among our frontline workers. The State is working with BioReference to provide antibody tests to first responders and other essential workers from the MTA, State Police, DOCCS and others.
We know testing is key to re-opening New York - it is the indicator that will show if we are keeping the infection rate down throughout the re-opening process.
The Governor also directed the MTA to issue a full plan by tomorrow, April 30th, on how it will clean and disinfect every train, every night in response to reported deteriorations of the conditions in the subways during the pandemic.
"We have made tremendous progress to stop the spread of this infection, but we are not out of the woods yet and we need to proceed with caution as we begin our re-opening plan," Governor Cuomo said. "We know testing is key to re-opening New York - it is the indicator that will show if we are keeping the infection rate down throughout the re-opening process. We have been more aggressive than any state or nation in the world on testing and we are now halfway to our goal of doubling our testing capacity from 20,000 per day to 40,000 per day, but we still have more work to do."
Finally, the Governor confirmed 4,585 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 299,691 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 299,691 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
County
Total Positive
New Positive
Albany
1,067
58
Allegany
35
0
Broome
273
7
Cattaraugus
47
2
Cayuga
48
0
Chautauqua
31
1
Chemung
119
6
Chenango
96
1
Clinton
59
0
Columbia
165
11
Cortland
28
0
Delaware
60
1
Dutchess
2,881
64
Erie
3,196
107
Essex
27
1
Franklin
15
1
Fulton
67
1
Genesee
152
3
Greene
114
2
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
58
0
Jefferson
60
0
Lewis
9
0
Livingston
67
2
Madison
126
0
Monroe
1,404
33
Montgomery
51
2
Nassau
35,505
420
Niagara
401
15
NYC
164,841
2,503
Oneida
422
11
Onondaga
782
40
Ontario
90
0
Orange
8,488
114
Orleans
85
5
Oswego
63
0
Otsego
66
1
Putnam
946
14
Rensselaer
262
12
Rockland
11,586
133
Saratoga
346
3
Schenectady
479
10
Schoharie
39
1
Schuyler
7
0
Seneca
38
0
St. Lawrence
170
0
Steuben
214
4
Suffolk
33,265
541
Sullivan
811
42
Tioga
84
2
Tompkins
127
1
Ulster
1,252
22
Warren
152
2
Washington
134
3
Wayne
70
0
Westchester
28,626
381
Wyoming
65
2
Yates
17
0
