Phased Plan to Re-Open New York

The New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board will help guide the state’s re-opening strategy. The advisory board will be chaired by former secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state.

Members of the New York Forward Advisory Board

Quenia Abreu - President New York Women's Chamber of Commerce Elizabeth Alexander - President, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Vincent Alvarez – President, NYC Central Labor Council Ajay Banga – CEO, MasterCard Kathy Behrens - President, Social Responsibility & Player Programs, National Basketball Association Bill Berkley – Chair, NYU Albert Bourla – CEO, Pfizer Elizabeth Bradley - President, Vassar College Kyle Bragg – President, SEIU 32BJ Heather Briccetti – President & CEO, The Business Council Tory Burch - Executive Chair, Tory Burch LLC Gerrard P. Bushell - former President and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) James Cahill – President, NYS Building and Construction Trades Wellington Chen - Executive Director of Chinatown Business Improvement District Mario Cilento – President, NYS AFL-CIO Henry Cisneros – Siebert, Brandford, Shank & Co. Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner - President, SUNY Buffalo State College Steven M. Cohen - Former Secretary to the Governor Stacey Cunningham - President, NYSE Vijay Dandapani – President & CEO, Hotel Association of NYC Sonya Del Peral – Nine Pin Ciderworks Mylan Denerstein - Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Alicia Fernandez Dicks - President/CEO, Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer James Dolan - CEO, Madison Square Garden Stacey Duncan - Executive Director, The Agency Leecia Eve - Vice President of State Government Affairs, Verizon Bill Ford – CEO, General Atlantic LLC Jane Fraser – President, Citigroup Adena Friedman - President & CEO, Nasdaq Bea Grause – President, Healthcare Association of New York State Jonathan Gray – President & COO, Blackstone Group George Gresham – President, 1199SEIU Horacio Gutierrez - General Counsel, Spotify Sabrina HoSang Jordan - CEO, Caribbean Food Delights, Inc. Maria Imperial – CEO, YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester Shirley Ann Jackson - President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Dr. Amarilis Jacobo - President, National Hispanic Dental Association Jeremy Jacobs Jr - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Delaware North

Michele Johnson – YWCAs of Elmira – President of YWCAs NYS

René Jones – Chair & CEO, M&T Bank Michel Khalaf – President & CEO, MetLife Pat Kane – Executive Director, New York State Nurses Association Gary LaBarbera – President, Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York Mary Beth Labate - President, Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities Kevin Law – President & CEO, Long Island Association, Inc. Jon Ledecky – Co-Owner, NY Islanders Kewsong Lee - Co-CEO, Carlyle Group Randy Levine - President, NY Yankees Mayra Linares-Garcia - VP of Public Affairs and Communications at Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages Melanie Littlejohn - Chair, Board of Directors, CenterState CEO Joanie Mahoney - Chief Operating Officer, SUNY ESF Carl McCall - Former Chair, SUNY Board of Trustees; Former NYS Comptroller Brenda McDuffie - President & CEO at Buffalo Urban League Cheryl McKissack Daniel - President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack Father Joseph McShane - President, Fordham University Elizabeth Moore - General Counsel, Con Edison Wes Moore – CEO, Robin Hood Marc Morial – President & CEO, National Urban League William J. Mulrow – Former Secretary to the Governor John McAvoy – Chairman, President & CEO, Con Edison Danny Meyer – CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group Dr. Belinda S. Miles - President, SUNY Westchester Community College Frankie Miranda – President & CEO, Hispanic Federation Orinthia T. Montague - President, Tompkins Cortland Community College Candice Niu - Executive Director, China General Chamber of Commerce Ana Oliveira - President & CEO, The New York Women’s Foundation Kim Pegula – President and CEO, Pegula Sports and Entertainment Elizabeth Peralta - Executive Director, National Supermarket Association Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker - President/CEO, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo Charles Phillips - Chair, Infor Martha Pollack - President, Cornell University Ted Potrikus - President & CEO, Retail Council of New York State Ken Raske – President, Greater NY Hospital Association Scott Rechler – CEO & Chairman, RXR Realty Andrew Rigie – President, NYC Hospitality Alliance Linda Brown-Robinson – President, Syracuse Onondaga NAACP Lisa Rosenblum – Vice Chair, Altice Jane Rosenthal – Co-Founder & CEO, Tribeca Enterprises

Steven Rubenstein – Chairman, Association for a Better New York

Bill Rudin – Rudin Management Company

Kevin Ryan – Co-Founder, MongoDB

Julie Samuels - President, Tech:NYC

Rob Sands - Chairman, Constellation Brands

Theresa Sanders - President of the Urban League of Long Island

Jaime Saunders – CEO, United Way of Greater Rochester

Diane Serratore - Executive Director, Help From People to People

Carlo Scissura - President & CEO, NY Building Congress

Leonard Schleifer – CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Josh Silverman – CEO, Etsy

Lisa Sorin - President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce

Rob Speyer – President & CEO, Tishman Speyer

Ty Stone - President, Jefferson County Community College

Ken Sunshine - President, Sunshine Sachs

Steve Swartz – President & CEO, Hearst; Co- Chair, Partnership for NYC

Chandrika Tandon – Chair, Tandon Capital Associates

Elinor Tatum - Publisher and Editor in Chief, New York Amsterdam News

Crickett Thomas-O’Dell - Regional Director, Workforce Development Institute

Bill Thompson – Chairman, CUNY

Merryl Tisch – Chairman, SUNY

Erin Tolefree - Executive Vice President, Baldwin Richardson Foods

Elizabeth Velez – CEO Velez Organization & Chair, NY Building Congress

Fanny Villarreal - Executive Director, YWCA Syracuse Onondaga County

Dennis Walcott – Former NYC School Chancellor

John Waldron – President and COO, Goldman Sachs

Darren Walker – President, Ford Foundation

Peter Ward – President, NY Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO

Nicole Wegman - Senior Vice President, Wegmans

Anthony Welters - Executive Chairman, BlackIvy Group, LLC

Jim Whelan – President, Real Estate Board of New York

Jeff Wilpon - COO, NY Mets

Tren'ness Woods-Black – Sylvia’s Restaurant

Sheena Wright – President & CEO, United Way of New York City

Kathy Wylde – President & CEO, Partnership for NYC

Jo-Ann Yoo - Executive Director, Asian American Federation

Kristine M. Young - President, Orange County Community College

Lourdes Zapata - President & CEO at South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation