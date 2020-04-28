New York Forward

Phased Plan to Re-Open New York

TOP Phased Plan to Re-Open New York
Sections
Phased Plan to Re-Open New York
WYSIWYG
 
  1. Do no harm - Step one is to continue controlling the rate of infection. This includes extending the NY Pause order until May 15th and implementing additional measures to reduce the rate of infection, including requiring masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

  2. Harden the healthcare system - Step two is continuing the surge and flex strategy to ensure anyone who needs medical attention gets it, building out the strategic stockpile of PPE and other medical equipment, and sharing resources amongst states and localities.

  3. Develop testing and contact tracing protocol - The best data to inform decisions and calibrate the progress of any phased reopening of the economy will come via diagnostic and antibody testing. The state is working with federal partners to rapidly scale up testing. A new state-of-the-art contact tracing program was launched by New York State with the partnership of former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Johns Hopkins University.

  4. The 'Un-Pause NY' approach is designed to open businesses in phases of priority - Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. As the infection rate declines, the pace of reopening businesses will be increased.
    • Precautions and practices for businesses to guide phased return and prepare for "new normal":
        • Workplace: Redesign workplaces to include social distancing measures (i.e., desks six feet apart, modify conference rooms), implement telecommuting for the most vulnerable.
        • Customer interaction: Implement measures to maintain social distancing and ensure minimal contact with customers. Provide public-interacting employees with necessary protective supplies such as gloves, masks, etc. Special precautions should be taken for businesses that primarily interact with the most vulnerable populations.
        • Proactive infection plan: Ensure protocols are in place should an employee develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive (i.e. work from home plan).
0

Next Section

Continue

Regional Requirements for Phased Reopening
Regional Requirements for Phased Reopening
WYSIWYG

Governor Cuomo outlined additional guidelines for the phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis. Each region of the state – Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, Long Island, Southern Tier and Western New York – must follow these guidelines.

  1. CDC Guidelines: Based on CDC recommendations, once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate they may begin a phased re-opening.

  2. Priority Industries for Re-opening: Businesses in each region will re-open in phases. Phase one will include restarting construction and manufacturing functions with low risk. Phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level. Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.

  3. Business Precautions: Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.

  4. Building Health Care Capacity: To maintain the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume.

  5. Testing Regimen: Regions must implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a symptomatic person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers. Regions must maintain an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population and must fully advertise where and how people can get tested. The region must also use the collected data to track and trace the spread of the virus.

  6. Tracing System: There must be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. The region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan.

  7. Isolation Facilities: Regions must present plans to have rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate.

  8. Regional Coordination: Regions must coordinate the re-opening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions.

  9. Re-imagining Tele-Medicine

  10. Re-imagining Tele-Education

  11. Regional Control Rooms: Each region must monitor businesses and regional indicators during the phased re-opening, including hospital capacity, rate of infection, PPE burn rate.

12. Protect and Respect Essential Workers: Regions must continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers.

Map of the 10 regions of the state and a list of counties within each region.

0

Next Section

Continue

NY Forward Advisory Board
NY Forward Advisory Board
WYSIWYG

The New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board will help guide the state’s re-opening strategy. The advisory board will be chaired by former secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state. 

Members of the New York Forward Advisory Board

Quenia Abreu - President New York Women's Chamber of Commerce

Elizabeth Alexander - President, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation

Vincent Alvarez – President, NYC Central Labor Council

Ajay Banga – CEO, MasterCard

Kathy Behrens - President, Social Responsibility & Player Programs, National Basketball Association

Bill Berkley – Chair, NYU

Albert Bourla – CEO, Pfizer

Elizabeth Bradley - President, Vassar College

Kyle Bragg – President, SEIU 32BJ

Heather Briccetti – President & CEO, The Business Council

Tory Burch - Executive Chair, Tory Burch LLC

Gerrard P. Bushell - former President and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY)

James Cahill – President, NYS Building and Construction Trades

Wellington Chen - Executive Director of Chinatown Business Improvement District

Mario Cilento – President, NYS AFL-CIO

Henry Cisneros – Siebert, Brandford, Shank & Co.

Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner - President, SUNY Buffalo State College

Steven M. Cohen - Former Secretary to the Governor

Stacey Cunningham - President, NYSE

Vijay Dandapani – President & CEO, Hotel Association of NYC

Sonya Del Peral – Nine Pin Ciderworks

Mylan Denerstein - Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Alicia Fernandez Dicks - President/CEO, Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer

James Dolan - CEO, Madison Square Garden

Stacey Duncan - Executive Director, The Agency

Leecia Eve - Vice President of State Government Affairs, Verizon

Bill Ford – CEO, General Atlantic LLC

Jane Fraser – President, Citigroup

Adena Friedman - President & CEO, Nasdaq

Bea Grause – President, Healthcare Association of New York State

Jonathan Gray – President & COO, Blackstone Group

George Gresham – President, 1199SEIU

Horacio Gutierrez - General Counsel, Spotify

Sabrina HoSang Jordan - CEO, Caribbean Food Delights, Inc.

Maria Imperial – CEO, YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester

Shirley Ann Jackson - President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Dr. Amarilis Jacobo - President, National Hispanic Dental Association

Jeremy Jacobs Jr - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Delaware North

Michele Johnson – YWCAs of Elmira – President of YWCAs NYS

René Jones – Chair & CEO, M&T Bank

Michel Khalaf – President & CEO, MetLife

Pat Kane – Executive Director, New York State Nurses Association

Gary LaBarbera – President, Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York

Mary Beth Labate - President, Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities

Kevin Law – President & CEO, Long Island Association, Inc.

Jon Ledecky – Co-Owner, NY Islanders

Kewsong Lee - Co-CEO, Carlyle Group

Randy Levine - President, NY Yankees

Mayra Linares-Garcia - VP of Public Affairs and Communications at Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages

Melanie Littlejohn - Chair, Board of Directors, CenterState CEO

Joanie Mahoney - Chief Operating Officer, SUNY ESF

Carl McCall - Former Chair, SUNY Board of Trustees; Former NYS Comptroller

Brenda McDuffie - President & CEO at Buffalo Urban League

Cheryl McKissack Daniel - President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack

Father Joseph McShane - President, Fordham University

Elizabeth Moore - General Counsel, Con Edison

Wes Moore – CEO, Robin Hood

Marc Morial – President & CEO, National Urban League

William J. Mulrow – Former Secretary to the Governor

John McAvoy – Chairman, President & CEO, Con Edison

Danny Meyer – CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

Dr. Belinda S. Miles - President, SUNY Westchester Community College

Frankie Miranda – President & CEO, Hispanic Federation

Orinthia T. Montague - President, Tompkins Cortland Community College

Candice Niu - Executive Director, China General Chamber of Commerce

Ana Oliveira - President & CEO, The New York Women’s Foundation

Kim Pegula – President and CEO, Pegula Sports and Entertainment

Elizabeth Peralta - Executive Director, National Supermarket Association

Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker - President/CEO, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

Charles Phillips - Chair, Infor

Martha Pollack - President, Cornell University

Ted Potrikus - President & CEO, Retail Council of New York State

Ken Raske – President, Greater NY Hospital Association

Scott Rechler – CEO & Chairman, RXR Realty

Andrew Rigie – President, NYC Hospitality Alliance

Linda Brown-Robinson – President, Syracuse Onondaga NAACP

Lisa Rosenblum – Vice Chair, Altice

Jane Rosenthal – Co-Founder & CEO, Tribeca Enterprises

Steven Rubenstein – Chairman, Association for a Better New York

Bill Rudin – Rudin Management Company

Kevin Ryan – Co-Founder, MongoDB

Julie Samuels - President, Tech:NYC

Rob Sands - Chairman, Constellation Brands

Theresa Sanders - President of the Urban League of Long Island

Jaime Saunders – CEO, United Way of Greater Rochester

Diane Serratore - Executive Director, Help From People to People

Carlo Scissura - President & CEO, NY Building Congress

Leonard Schleifer – CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Josh Silverman – CEO, Etsy

Lisa Sorin - President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce

Rob Speyer – President & CEO, Tishman Speyer

Ty Stone - President, Jefferson County Community College

Ken Sunshine - President, Sunshine Sachs

Steve Swartz – President & CEO, Hearst; Co- Chair, Partnership for NYC

Chandrika Tandon – Chair, Tandon Capital Associates

Elinor Tatum - Publisher and Editor in Chief, New York Amsterdam News

Crickett Thomas-O’Dell - Regional Director, Workforce Development Institute

Bill Thompson – Chairman, CUNY

Merryl Tisch – Chairman, SUNY

Erin Tolefree - Executive Vice President, Baldwin Richardson Foods

Elizabeth Velez – CEO Velez Organization & Chair, NY Building Congress

Fanny Villarreal - Executive Director, YWCA Syracuse Onondaga County

Dennis Walcott – Former NYC School Chancellor

John Waldron – President and COO, Goldman Sachs

Darren Walker – President, Ford Foundation

Peter Ward – President, NY Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO

Nicole Wegman - Senior Vice President, Wegmans

Anthony Welters - Executive Chairman, BlackIvy Group, LLC

Jim Whelan – President, Real Estate Board of New York

Jeff Wilpon - COO, NY Mets

Tren'ness Woods-Black – Sylvia’s Restaurant

Sheena Wright – President & CEO, United Way of New York City

Kathy Wylde – President & CEO, Partnership for NYC

Jo-Ann Yoo - Executive Director, Asian American Federation

Kristine M. Young - President, Orange County Community College

Lourdes Zapata - President & CEO at South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation

 

0