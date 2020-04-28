Phased Plan to Re-Open New York
- Do no harm - Step one is to continue controlling the rate of infection. This includes extending the NY Pause order until May 15th and implementing additional measures to reduce the rate of infection, including requiring masks in public when social distancing is not possible.
- Harden the healthcare system - Step two is continuing the surge and flex strategy to ensure anyone who needs medical attention gets it, building out the strategic stockpile of PPE and other medical equipment, and sharing resources amongst states and localities.
- Develop testing and contact tracing protocol - The best data to inform decisions and calibrate the progress of any phased reopening of the economy will come via diagnostic and antibody testing. The state is working with federal partners to rapidly scale up testing. A new state-of-the-art contact tracing program was launched by New York State with the partnership of former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Johns Hopkins University.
- The 'Un-Pause NY' approach is designed to open businesses in phases of priority - Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. As the infection rate declines, the pace of reopening businesses will be increased.
- Precautions and practices for businesses to guide phased return and prepare for "new normal":
- Workplace: Redesign workplaces to include social distancing measures (i.e., desks six feet apart, modify conference rooms), implement telecommuting for the most vulnerable.
- Customer interaction: Implement measures to maintain social distancing and ensure minimal contact with customers. Provide public-interacting employees with necessary protective supplies such as gloves, masks, etc. Special precautions should be taken for businesses that primarily interact with the most vulnerable populations.
- Proactive infection plan: Ensure protocols are in place should an employee develop COVID-19 symptoms or test positive (i.e. work from home plan).
Governor Cuomo outlined additional guidelines for the phased plan to re-open New York on a regional basis. Each region of the state – Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, New York City, North Country, Long Island, Southern Tier and Western New York – must follow these guidelines.
- CDC Guidelines: Based on CDC recommendations, once a region experiences a 14-day decline in the hospitalization rate they may begin a phased re-opening.
- Priority Industries for Re-opening: Businesses in each region will re-open in phases. Phase one will include restarting construction and manufacturing functions with low risk. Phase two will open certain industries based on priority and risk level. Businesses considered "more essential" with inherent low risks of infection in the workplace and to customers will be prioritized, followed by other businesses considered "less essential" or those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area.
- Business Precautions: Each business and industry must have a plan to protect employees and consumers, make the physical work space safer and implement processes that lower risk of infection in the business.
- Building Health Care Capacity: To maintain the phased re-opening plan, each region must have at least 30 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds available after elective surgeries resume.
- Testing Regimen: Regions must implement a testing regimen that prioritizes symptomatic persons and individuals who came into contact with a symptomatic person, and conducts frequent tests of frontline and essential workers. Regions must maintain an appropriate number of testing sites to accommodate its population and must fully advertise where and how people can get tested. The region must also use the collected data to track and trace the spread of the virus.
- Tracing System: There must be at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. The region must also monitor the regional infection rate throughout the re-opening plan.
- Isolation Facilities: Regions must present plans to have rooms available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and who cannot self-isolate.
- Regional Coordination: Regions must coordinate the re-opening of schools, transportation systems, testing and tracing with other surrounding regions.
- Re-imagining Tele-Medicine
- Re-imagining Tele-Education
- Regional Control Rooms: Each region must monitor businesses and regional indicators during the phased re-opening, including hospital capacity, rate of infection, PPE burn rate.
12. Protect and Respect Essential Workers: Regions must continue to ensure protections are in place for essential workers.
Map of the 10 regions of the state and a list of counties within each region.
The New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board will help guide the state’s re-opening strategy. The advisory board will be chaired by former secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow and includes over 100 business, community and civic leaders from industries across the state.
Members of the New York Forward Advisory Board
Quenia Abreu - President New York Women's Chamber of Commerce
Elizabeth Alexander - President, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation
Vincent Alvarez – President, NYC Central Labor Council
Ajay Banga – CEO, MasterCard
Kathy Behrens - President, Social Responsibility & Player Programs, National Basketball Association
Bill Berkley – Chair, NYU
Albert Bourla – CEO, Pfizer
Elizabeth Bradley - President, Vassar College
Kyle Bragg – President, SEIU 32BJ
Heather Briccetti – President & CEO, The Business Council
Tory Burch - Executive Chair, Tory Burch LLC
Gerrard P. Bushell - former President and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY)
James Cahill – President, NYS Building and Construction Trades
Wellington Chen - Executive Director of Chinatown Business Improvement District
Mario Cilento – President, NYS AFL-CIO
Henry Cisneros – Siebert, Brandford, Shank & Co.
Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner - President, SUNY Buffalo State College
Steven M. Cohen - Former Secretary to the Governor
Stacey Cunningham - President, NYSE
Vijay Dandapani – President & CEO, Hotel Association of NYC
Sonya Del Peral – Nine Pin Ciderworks
Mylan Denerstein - Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Alicia Fernandez Dicks - President/CEO, Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer
James Dolan - CEO, Madison Square Garden
Stacey Duncan - Executive Director, The Agency
Leecia Eve - Vice President of State Government Affairs, Verizon
Bill Ford – CEO, General Atlantic LLC
Jane Fraser – President, Citigroup
Adena Friedman - President & CEO, Nasdaq
Bea Grause – President, Healthcare Association of New York State
Jonathan Gray – President & COO, Blackstone Group
George Gresham – President, 1199SEIU
Horacio Gutierrez - General Counsel, Spotify
Sabrina HoSang Jordan - CEO, Caribbean Food Delights, Inc.
Maria Imperial – CEO, YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester
Shirley Ann Jackson - President, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Dr. Amarilis Jacobo - President, National Hispanic Dental Association
Jeremy Jacobs Jr - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Delaware North
Michele Johnson – YWCAs of Elmira – President of YWCAs NYS
René Jones – Chair & CEO, M&T Bank
Michel Khalaf – President & CEO, MetLife
Pat Kane – Executive Director, New York State Nurses Association
Gary LaBarbera – President, Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York
Mary Beth Labate - President, Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities
Kevin Law – President & CEO, Long Island Association, Inc.
Jon Ledecky – Co-Owner, NY Islanders
Kewsong Lee - Co-CEO, Carlyle Group
Randy Levine - President, NY Yankees
Mayra Linares-Garcia - VP of Public Affairs and Communications at Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages
Melanie Littlejohn - Chair, Board of Directors, CenterState CEO
Joanie Mahoney - Chief Operating Officer, SUNY ESF
Carl McCall - Former Chair, SUNY Board of Trustees; Former NYS Comptroller
Brenda McDuffie - President & CEO at Buffalo Urban League
Cheryl McKissack Daniel - President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack
Father Joseph McShane - President, Fordham University
Elizabeth Moore - General Counsel, Con Edison
Wes Moore – CEO, Robin Hood
Marc Morial – President & CEO, National Urban League
William J. Mulrow – Former Secretary to the Governor
John McAvoy – Chairman, President & CEO, Con Edison
Danny Meyer – CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group
Dr. Belinda S. Miles - President, SUNY Westchester Community College
Frankie Miranda – President & CEO, Hispanic Federation
Orinthia T. Montague - President, Tompkins Cortland Community College
Candice Niu - Executive Director, China General Chamber of Commerce
Ana Oliveira - President & CEO, The New York Women’s Foundation
Kim Pegula – President and CEO, Pegula Sports and Entertainment
Elizabeth Peralta - Executive Director, National Supermarket Association
Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker - President/CEO, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
Charles Phillips - Chair, Infor
Martha Pollack - President, Cornell University
Ted Potrikus - President & CEO, Retail Council of New York State
Ken Raske – President, Greater NY Hospital Association
Scott Rechler – CEO & Chairman, RXR Realty
Andrew Rigie – President, NYC Hospitality Alliance
Linda Brown-Robinson – President, Syracuse Onondaga NAACP
Lisa Rosenblum – Vice Chair, Altice
Jane Rosenthal – Co-Founder & CEO, Tribeca Enterprises
Steven Rubenstein – Chairman, Association for a Better New York
Bill Rudin – Rudin Management Company
Kevin Ryan – Co-Founder, MongoDB
Julie Samuels - President, Tech:NYC
Rob Sands - Chairman, Constellation Brands
Theresa Sanders - President of the Urban League of Long Island
Jaime Saunders – CEO, United Way of Greater Rochester
Diane Serratore - Executive Director, Help From People to People
Carlo Scissura - President & CEO, NY Building Congress
Leonard Schleifer – CEO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Josh Silverman – CEO, Etsy
Lisa Sorin - President, Bronx Chamber of Commerce
Rob Speyer – President & CEO, Tishman Speyer
Ty Stone - President, Jefferson County Community College
Ken Sunshine - President, Sunshine Sachs
Steve Swartz – President & CEO, Hearst; Co- Chair, Partnership for NYC
Chandrika Tandon – Chair, Tandon Capital Associates
Elinor Tatum - Publisher and Editor in Chief, New York Amsterdam News
Crickett Thomas-O’Dell - Regional Director, Workforce Development Institute
Bill Thompson – Chairman, CUNY
Merryl Tisch – Chairman, SUNY
Erin Tolefree - Executive Vice President, Baldwin Richardson Foods
Elizabeth Velez – CEO Velez Organization & Chair, NY Building Congress
Fanny Villarreal - Executive Director, YWCA Syracuse Onondaga County
Dennis Walcott – Former NYC School Chancellor
John Waldron – President and COO, Goldman Sachs
Darren Walker – President, Ford Foundation
Peter Ward – President, NY Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO
Nicole Wegman - Senior Vice President, Wegmans
Anthony Welters - Executive Chairman, BlackIvy Group, LLC
Jim Whelan – President, Real Estate Board of New York
Jeff Wilpon - COO, NY Mets
Tren'ness Woods-Black – Sylvia’s Restaurant
Sheena Wright – President & CEO, United Way of New York City
Kathy Wylde – President & CEO, Partnership for NYC
Jo-Ann Yoo - Executive Director, Asian American Federation
Kristine M. Young - President, Orange County Community College
Lourdes Zapata - President & CEO at South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation